EASTERLING, Kathleen

EASTERLING (Greenwood), Kathleen Patricia 68, passed away on July 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Dayton. Kathy was born March 18, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Jean Greenwood, both of whom preceded her in death. Kathy is survived by her husband Larry; her favorite (and only) daughter, Stacey Wayt (Randall Greenland); brother, Ted (Gina) Greenwood; sister, Anne (Mike) Derenzo; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her strength, perseverance, wit and thoughtfulness were unmatched. She was described by many as a delight, an inspiration and a blessing, for which she will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A Private Family Celebration of Life will follow. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

