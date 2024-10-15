Earnhart, Samuel Leslie



Samuel Leslie Earnhart, age 77, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024 at his residence. Sam was born in Middletown, OH on October 13, 1946 to the late Leslie and Bernice (Minge) Earnhart. Sam served in the US Navy from 1966 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Sam Earnhart & Sons for over 30 years and retired in 2000. Post retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and restoring Farmall tractors. Sam is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon (Hamilton) Earnhart; his son, Todd (Carrie) Earnhart and their children, Bailey (Katie) Earnhart, Samantha Earnhart, and Lauren Earnhart; his son, Travis (Caitlin) Earnhart, their child Samuel Earnhart; his daughter Tonya (Charles) Gierzak, and their children, Ashley (Matthew) Frankland, Malachi (Lauren) Gierzak, and Reagan; his great grandchildren, Lena and Sullivan; his sister, LuAnn Caudill and nephew, Craig Caudill. A visitation for Sam will be held Friday, October 18, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Military honors will be extended to Sam prior to the visitation in honor of his service to our country.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com