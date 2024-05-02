Eagen, Rebecca Alice



Rebecca Alice Eagen age 80 of Mt. Gilead formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of William J. & Jeannette (Howett) Brown on April 27, 1944, in Donnelsville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas E. Eagen; 2 sisters Patricia Burnett, & Janice Ann Bowers; infant great grandson Robert Wooten. Rebecca is survived by her beloved sons Todd (Nicette) Eagen of Mt. Gilead, Jeff Eagen of Canton, & James "J.P." Eagen of Louisiana; sisters Virginia "Sis" Cottrell, & Audrey Gill; grandchildren Rebecca Eagen, Thomas Eagen, Colleen Wooten, Michael Cantrell, Devin Barker, Madison White, & Gerica Peters; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, & another on the way; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Rebecca was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Rebecca was a longtime member of New Apostolic Church. She enjoyed collecting owl figurines & teddy bears. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Friends & family may call on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 11AM  12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Priest Dean Jauss officiating. Interment to follow in Donnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice of Ontario or the American Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





