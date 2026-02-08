E. Lethcoe

LETHCOE, E. Ray



E. RAY LETHCOE, 81, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on January 25th, 2026. He was a United States Marine. He served a little over 4 years. He went in with is best friend and childhood buddy David Jones. Ray loved to bowl, fish, and play the lottery. He also loved taking his wife Kathy to the boat to gamble because he knew she would win as well as his mother-in-law Onie. He spent a year in Vietnam. Ray was born on November 10th, 1944. He loved being with family, especially his grandkids. He was a true peaceful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was a member of the Marine Corp. League until he got sick. He was also a member of the Eagles, Moose, and Union Club. Ray is survived by his wife Kathryn; sons Stevie Cattell Jr. (Angela), James Gorman (Valerie); Grandchildren: Christopher, Brandon, Brock Cattell (McKenna) and Kassandra Cattell; great-grandchildren: Myles Cattell, Leath and Amilia Gorman; and siblings: John Byerly, Lucinda Harter; special niece Melissa Sherman; and his best friends Dave and Sharon Jones. He is preceded in death by his mother Susie Freeman, stepdad Robert Freeman, and his siblings: Pam Williams, and Lois Byerly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. To send flowers, view his memorial video, or to leave online condolences visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com





