DWIRE, Barbara



Age 83 of Germantown, passed away November 30, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born in Germantown, OH, to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Dursch) McIntosh, graduated from Germantown High School class of 1955 and was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, camping, spending time with her family, and was a member of the Red Hat Society in Germantown. Along with her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Dire, her brother Don McIntosh, her sisters Marilyn Williams and Donna May McIntosh. She is survived by her children Scott (Michaela Anne) Dire, Allen Dire, April (Robert) Turck, grandchildren Mallory (Mark) Fry, Lee Turck, Alivia Dire,



great-grandchildren Lina and Rory Fry, and her brother Paul Arthur McIntosh. The funeral service will be private with



burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St.



Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at



www.arpprootfh.com