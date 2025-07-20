Dvm, Raymond Fournier

Fournier, DVM, Dr. Raymond Maurice



Dr. Raymond Maurice Fournier, DVM, age 77, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Ray was born to Dora Dee Fournier (Carter) and William Harold Fournier in Steubenville, Ohio. He grew up in Steubenville with his two brothers, Bill and Jack. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Steubenville High School in 1966. He played football and baseball for the Big Red. After high school Ray attended The Ohio State University on an Army ROTC scholarship. He knew he wanted to be a veterinarian from a very young age and he fulfilled that dream by earning his B.S. in Agriculture, and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the The Ohio State University. His love and care for animals was apparent to all who knew him. While in undergraduate school, he married Carolyn Jones (nka Fournier) on August 9, 1969. They shared a love of cooking, gardening and spending time at their lake house. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughter Melanie Rae. They shared a love of the outdoors, Buckeye football and adrenaline-inducing activities. Skydiving together was one of their favorite memories. Ray loved hunting. He especially loved grouse hunting in Wisconsin with his dogs. He was an excellent wood-worker and chef. Ray loved cooking gourmet meals and sharing this passion with his son-in-law Mike. Ray was also an avid racquetball player and golfer. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Rock Steady Boxing became his new passion. He was commissioned in the Regular Army Veterinary Corps and served in the United States Army for almost 11 years. He was stationed in Denver, West Berlin, and Indianapolis. While in West Berlin, Germany, Dr. Fournier served three years as the Commander of the 168th Medical Detachment. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on April 1, 1981. In 1980 he became the co-owner of Miamisburg Animal Hospital Inc., where he practiced Equine and Companion Animal Medicine and Surgery through 1995. In January 1996 he moved his practice to Paws Inn Animal Hospital LLC. He has dedicated his life to the practice of quality Veterinary Medicine and service to his country and community. Dr. Fournier served on the Montgomery County Combined Health Board (member, 1988- 2004, President, 1997 - 1998), the Montgomery County Humane Services Levy Council (1998), the Montgomery County Animal Advisory Board (1984 - 1988), the Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board (1996 - 2001, President in 2000), the American Veterinary Medical Association (since 1974), the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association (since 1980), and the Miami Valley Veterinary Medical Association (since 1980, President in 1988). Dr. Fournier was a member of the Shriners International Organization. He participated in the Antioch Shriners Mounted Horse Patrol, participating in parades, conventions, and other events. The Mounted Patrol showcased horsemanship and raised awareness for the organization's charitable work. Dr. Fournier enjoyed riding his palomino horse, Flicka. He was also a member of the Minerva Lodge # 98, F. & A.M. in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, Dora Fournier and William Fournier; mother-in- law, Sue Jones; father-in-law, Frank Jones; brother-in-law Clayton Jones; and brother- in-law Gary Jones. Dr. Fournier is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Carolyn Fournier; daughter, Melanie Fournier Streng (Michael); brothers, Dr. William H. Fournier, Jr., DDS (Betty), and Colonel (Ret.) John S. Fournier, DVM (Pam); sister-in-law, Judy Jones; sister-in- law, Barbara Jones; nieces and nephews, Scott Fournier (Beth), Amy Durocher (Phillip), William Fournier (Mary), Emily Adams (Daniel), Debbie Hersko (Glenn), Cindy Daily (Doug), and Matthew Jones (Beverly), as well as many extended family and friends. A private celebration of life for Dr. Fournier will be taking place at a later date. Memorial donations in Dr. Fournier's name may be made to the following two organizations that were close to his heart:



Rock Steady Boxing, helping fight against Parkinson's Disease; https://rocksteadyboxing.org/support-us/



or to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton; https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/memorial-gift/



