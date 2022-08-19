DUVALL, Sheila

DUVALL (Murray), Sheila



January 23, 1955 - August 16, 2022



Sheila was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Harry and Rita Murray. Raised in a strong Irish Catholic family with her three sisters, Jan and Sharon, who preceded her in death along with devoted and loving sister Patsy (Terry) Moore.



Sheila obtained two degrees along with her CPA and was a proud Flyers alumni. She volunteered in numerous organizations and chaired two PTOs – always the first to ask how she could help. She co-founded the CPA firm Duvall & Associates along with her husband of 41 years, Alan Duvall. She considered all Duvall employees to be an extended part of her family.



A devoted and loving mother, she is survived by her two children Tara (Joe) Britton and Dustin (Kristin) Duvall as well as her two step-children Jaime (Keith) Gates and Bambi (Scott) Gardner.



She loved animals both large and small. An equestrian and canine fanatic – as evidenced by her two spoiled rescue dogs, Charlie and Max. She loved life and was always the spark of a party, as evidenced by her cheering voice on a live concert album. Her infectious laugh and smile will be missed by all.



The family wishes to privately mourn her passing, no public services will be held. Donations to either SICSA of Dayton or WagsInn Charities of Dayton, in memory of Sheila and her love of animals are appreciated by her family.

