Durnell, Mark Dyer



Born on March 18, 1952, in Troy, Ohio, Mark Dyer Durnell, age 72, passed away on July 1, 2024, in Roselle, Illinois, after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. Mark's zest for life and his infectious energy left a lasting impression on everyone he met.



Mark graduated from South High School in 1971 and embarked on a diverse career path, culminating in his role as a scaffolding applications engineer. Reflecting his adaptability and his innovative spirt, his professional journey was as dynamic as his personality.



Known for being the life of the party, Mark's adventurous and outspoken nature meant that he never met a stranger. His friends and loved ones will deeply miss his engaging conversations, sharp wit, and memorable grin. Mark truly lived life to its fullest, embracing every moment with enthusiasm and joy.



He is survived by his son Mitchel of Torrance, California; brothers David of Beavercreek, Ohio and Chris of Springfield, Ohio; and his partner Joyce Gigac of Roselle, Illinois. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Norma, father Dyer, and sister Lisa.



A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Sunday, August 18, at the Barrel Room, located at 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, Ohio, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. This gathering will honor his vibrant spirit and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those he knew.



