Durnbaugh, Betty

Durnbaugh (Meeker), Betty J.



Betty J. Durnbaugh, age 91 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 29, 1933 to the late Benjamin Franklin Meeker and Nancy Jane(Dunaway) Meeker. Aside from her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Durnbaugh and by her siblings Benjamin Meeker, Margaret Cupido and Mary Engelman. Betty is survived by her children Nancy(Dan) Paxson, Robert(Nancy)Durnbaugh and Michael(Lisa)Durnbaugh; grandchildren Rebecca(Kirk)Manley, Amber(Matt)Duritsch, Olivia(Casey)Walk, Jason(Emma)Paxson and Caitlin Durnbaugh; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Knox Manley, Ava and John Robert Duritsch, Lennon, James and Lily Walk and Tilly Paxson. Betty retired from Beavercreek City Schools in 2008 and was a member of Hawker United Church of Christ. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, guests are welcome to make donations in her memory to Hawker United Church of Christ 1617 N. Longview St. Beavercreek, OH 45432. Visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 1:00pm at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; with service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial to follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery.



