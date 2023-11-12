Durham, Grover

2 hours ago
Durham, III, Grover Franklin

Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 5, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will receive friends and family at 10 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

