Durham, Earnest Paul



Earnest P. Durham, age 79 of Dayton passed away on May 25, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to the late George and Lillian (Kelly) Durham.



He worked in the paint department at GM Truck and Bus for over 27 years. He enjoyed fishing with his k-9 sidekick Sandy at his camper in Bellefontaine, he was a long-time member of the Eagles. He was a amiable, quiet and generous father.



Aside from his loving parents, Earnest is preceded in death by his wife, Nina Marie Durham; his two sons, Michael and William Durham.



He is survived by two children, Ronald Brown and Earnest N. Durham (Karie); seven grandchildren, Amanda, Christina, Dylan, Joshua, Jordan, Alexander, and Karlie; special nephew, Gene Mitchem (Kimmie). He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.



Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Tobias Funeral Home  BELMONT Chapel, with visitation to begin at 10AM. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com