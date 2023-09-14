Durham, Carol
age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH at Ohio State University Medical Center. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, service to follow, Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens, Moraine, OH.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral