Durham, Carol



age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH at Ohio State University Medical Center. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, service to follow, Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens, Moraine, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral