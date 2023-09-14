Durham, Carol

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Durham, Carol

age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH at Ohio State University Medical Center. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, service to follow, Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens, Moraine, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Deaton, Elizabeth
2
Deisenroth, Theodore
3
Chancellor, Willie
4
Cook, Forrest
5
Burlew, LaVelle
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top