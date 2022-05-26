DURBIN, Jessie M.



Age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She is survived by her



devoted husband, Martin; her two loving daughters LaDonna and Vanessa; her beloved son, Stanley; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends, and others whose lives she touched. There will be a



celebration of her life at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, from 3pm-8pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, to celebrate, reminisce, and support each other.

