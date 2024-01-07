Dunsworth, ARDYTH



Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Retirement Center on January 5, 2024. Ardyth was born on May 27, 1933 to Robert and Gertie Carson in Guthrie, Oklahoma. After graduating from Guthrie High School and Oklahoma State University, she married Marvin Dunsworth on December 22, 1955. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and National DAR. In Hamilton, she was a member of The Presbyterian Church, Current Events Club, Colleagues, Fort Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary and several bridge groups. She is survived by her daughters, Dana Spears of Hamilton, Ohio and Terri (Rich) Fouke of Gaithersburg, Maryland, a brother, Gary Carson of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren, Ashley Watt (Keith Lakes) of Trenton, Ohio, Gavin Watt, Las Vegas, Nevada, Kara Fouke, Gaithersburg, Maryland, James Fouke, Bethesda, Maryland, and great grandchildren, Isaac, Adelynn, and Bailee Lakes. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a sister, Catherine Turner of Guthrie, Oklahoma. A private service for the family will be held at Weigel Funeral Home with Dr. John Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio, 45040. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com