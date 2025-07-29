Dunson, Sharon L.



age 78, departed July 23, 2025. She is survived by her husband Edward Dunson, sister Edwina and other loving family. Visitation 12:30-1:30 PM, Friday, August 1, 2025 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. Funeral follows at 1:30 PM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com