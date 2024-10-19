DUNNING, RICHARD CHARLES "ROCCO"



Age 70, of Xenia, OH, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2024 at his home after a 2 year battle with cancer. He grew up in Kettering and graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1972. Rick owned a successful Landscaping, Detail, and Design Business. He had a natural talent and vision for landscape design. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, golf, cruising on his Harley, and snow skiing. Rick brought so much joy and laughter to the world with his contagious energy, infectious smile and



passion for life. He is survived by a loving family and many wonderful friends. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten. His wish was to donate his body to the ANATOMICAL GIFT PROGRAM at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be at a later date.



