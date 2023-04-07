Dunmire, Patricia

Dunmire (Kennedy), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Dunmire, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. She was born on June 12, 1935, to the late William H. and Icie (Braham) Kennedy. Patricia was a woman of deep faith, a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend to many. Patricia graduated from Cincinnati Bible College, where she met her first husband, Pastor Robert Allen Richards. Patricia's love for music was evident, and she was a gifted pianist and organist. She dedicated many years of her life playing and singing in church, sharing her love for music with those around her. Patricia spent most of her life as a devoted "Preacher's wife" and loving mother, serving her family from the home. Her unwavering love and support for her family were evident to all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling and loved visiting Williamsburg, Virginia, where she found joy in exploring new places and experiencing different cultures. Patricia was a faithful servant to the church, where her husband, Bob, pastored for many years until his death. After Richard's passing, Patricia found love and companionship with Howard Dunmire, whom she married 11 years ago. They shared a loving and happy companionship filled with joy and laughter. Patricia is survived by her husband, Howard Dunmire, her children, Mike Richards and his wife Shelley, and Ann Logsdon and her husband David, grandchildren, Paige, Grace, Lauren, and Lilly, and her sister, Bonnie Stump. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, and Lester Kennedy. Visitation for Patricia will be held on Monday, April 10th, from 10:00am-11:00am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with her son-in-law, Pastor David Logsdon officiating. Following the service, Patricia will be laid to rest in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Patricia's legacy will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with loved ones and resting in eternal peace. To view her memorial video, order flowers, and leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



