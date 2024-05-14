Dunlap, Tonia Denise



In the late evening hours of May 5, 2024, the world lost a beautiful soul, Tonia Denise Dunlap of Warfield Place. Born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 8, 1962, Tonia's heart was as wide and warm as the bluegrass fields of her hometown.



To know Tonia was to know love in its purest form. She was compassionate, always there to lend a hand or a listening ear to anyone in need. Her warmth and genuine care for others was felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a steadfast rock in an ever-changing world.



Tonia is preceded in death by her loving mother, Doris Jean McDermott.



She leaves behind a loving family who adored her. Her memory will be cherished by her father, Marvin LeRoy McDermott; her children, Antonia Dunlap, Wannise (William) Smith, and Darreon Nathan; her ex-husband, Walter Dunlap; her grandchildren, Anniyah and Avangaline Cavins, Alaysia Dunlap, Zecchaeus and Zuriah Smith; her sisters, Penelope, Felicia, Marletta, and Monica McDermott. Each of us carries a piece of Tonia in our hearts, her love serving as a constant guiding light that will continue to shine brightly in our lives.



Her favorite scripture, 1 Corinthians 10:13, was a testament to her resilience and faith: "No temptation has come upon you except what is common to men. But God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear, but along with the temptation he will also make the way out so that you may be able to endure it." In both her personal and professional life, Tonia lived these words every day, facing every challenge with grace and courage.



She made us laugh, she made us cry, but most importantly, she made us feel loved. We encourage all who knew and loved Tonia to share their memories and upload photos to the memorial page. Let's celebrate Tonia's life together, remembering the incredible woman she was, the joy she brought and the indelible mark she left on each of our lives. Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m.



