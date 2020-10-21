X

DUNKLE, JAMES

DUNKLE, James Matthew "Matt"

James Matthew "Matt" Dunkle, age 53, of Springboro, passed away Friday, October 16th, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born December 13, 1966, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of James L. "Pete" Dunkle and Carolyn (Storts) Miller (Gary). In 2000, he married Stephanie Taylor, and they had just celebrated 20 years of marriage. Mr. Dunkle was retired from Mead Paper, and was currently employed at Springboro Schools and Heatherwood Golf Club. An avid outdoorsman, Matt loved to travel and spend time with his family. He loved watching his daughters golf and spent countless hours walking along on the course and driving them to tournaments.

In addition to Stephanie, Matt is survived by daughters Taylor and Elise Dunkle, Tyler James Dunkle, sister Kelley (Rod)

Detillion, brothers Troy (Tracy) and Joe Dunkle, grandmother Bertha Staats and grandmother-in-law Marty Bush, mother-in-law Kay Taylor, brother-in-law Ben Taylor, and many aunts,

uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 3 - 7 pm at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dunkle Girls College Fund, Account #8109963 at any Wright-Patt Credit Union location or through the mail to Springboro Member Center, 770 Gardner Road, Springboro OH 45066.




Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

