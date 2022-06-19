DUNCAN, Larry E.



73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek, Ohio. Larry was born in Springfield in 1949 and was actively involved at the Springfield Central YMCA (Young Leaders Club) and YMCA Camp Evergreen throughout his childhood. He was a graduate of Springfield South High School (1967), where he played football and participated on the swim team. He earned his bachelor's



degree from Springfield College (1971), in Springfield, MA, where he also played football. He worked as a manufacturing engineer at Hobart Brothers (1972-1986) and later as a principal engineer and project analyst at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for various programs including: Tri-Service Standoff



Attack Missile, Systems Engineering and Management Company, Advanced Cruise Missile, the C-17, and Global Hawk. Larry enjoyed sports, coaching, and cheering for the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed vacationing with friends and visiting with his grandchildren. He was



preceded in death by his mother, Mary A. (Pfeiffer) Duncan; his father, Richard E. Duncan; his uncle, Ray Pfeiffer and his aunt, Joann Duncan. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Diana (Macy) Duncan; sister, Susan (Duncan) McKinley; daughters, Michelle Duncan (Cathal Fahy) and Jennifer



(Michael) Dole; and grandchildren, Aisling and Ciara Fahy and Macy, Parker, and Cooper Dole. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of



Larry's life will begin at 6 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Cynthia Atwater officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of Soin Medical Center ICU for the care provided in his



final days. Memorial contributions can be made to Diabetes Dayton, 2555 S. Dixie Drive, Suite 112, Dayton, Ohio, 45409 or online to the Springfield YMCA at www.springfield-ymca.org. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



