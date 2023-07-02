Dunaway, Suzanne

Dunaway (Thompson), Suzanne Kay



Suzanne Kay (Thompson) Dunaway, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Suzanne "Rosie" Dunaway was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 28, 1942. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Julienne High School.



Suzanne's hobbies included waterskiing, bowling, dancing, playing cards, cooking, and playing and watching sports. She was an avid UD Flyers fan, and her favorite time of year was March Madness!



In addition to raising her kids, Suzanne worked for NCR as an executive assistant; she orchestrated a Dayton Daily newspaper branch out of her garage; she worked for Sinclair Community College; and she spent the last 11 years of her professional career serving as the executive assistant for circulation at the Dayton Daily News, a job that she truly loved.



She and her husband, Cecil, volunteered countless hours supporting charity organizations such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the American Heart Association (AHA). Suzanne was also a frequent blood donor.



Suzanne was an incredible lady who loved her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur, a WWII Veteran, and Clara Louise Thompson, her older brother Thomas Thompson and her younger brother James Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Cecil, her five children Tim Dunaway (Amy), Tony Dunaway (Kimmy), Amy Dunaway-Haney (Tim), Tom Dunaway (Kristin) and Amanda Dunaway. Her greatest loves are her seven grandchildren (Tyler, Tea, Benjamin, Allison, Jeremiah, Vivian, Charles, and Graham) and her great granddaughter (Elisa).



Suzanne's Memorial Mass is at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM at the church.



The family would love to see some spectacular hats to honor Suzanne should you choose.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.



