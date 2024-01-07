Dunaway-Haney, Amy Suzanne



age 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Amy Haney was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 19, 1969. She attended Kettering City Schools as a child and graduated from Vandalia Butler High School. During her youth, she loved learning, attending MDA Camp, and singing. Amy attended Bowling Green University where she majored in Spanish Education and met the love of her life, Timothy Haney with whom she was married for 30 years. Amy and Tim enjoyed a wonderful life filled with travel, friends, laughs, swimming and many visits to Pollyeyes Restaurant at BGSU. She loved animals especially their current pups Sugar, Smoosh and Maggie Mae. Amy's greatest passion and love in life was being a teacher. She spent her 32 year teaching career as a teacher at Kettering Fairmont High School. Amy always found new ways to excite her students about Spanish language and culture. She had high standards for her students to achieve in the classroom as well as in life. She spent countless hours preparing lessons and activities for her students. Amy would organize concerts, plays, fashion shows, pen pal programs, Spanish camps and charity fundraisers for her students. Amy had the ability to connect with all levels of students and cared about them by providing encouragement and instilling work ethic. In 2008, along with her colleague and best friend, Katie Acosta, Amy was the driving force that created Spark Enthusiasm. Spark Enthusiasm is a website with a wealth of teaching materials for Spanish teachers to use in their own classrooms allowing her impact to extend around the world. Amy was recognized nationally for her many achievements in teaching including Disney Teacher, Great American Teacher, Freida J Riley Award and MDA Personal Achievement. Amy was a remarkable woman who will be remembered for the positive influence she made on the world. She is preceded in death by her mother, Suzanne Dunaway and father-in-law, Richard Haney. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy, her father Cecil Dunaway, her siblings Timothy Dunaway (Amy), Tony Dunaway (Kimmy), Tom Dunaway (Kristin) and Amanda Dunaway. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Doris Haney and her sisters-in-laws Barb Haney, Mary Micco (Rob), Maureen Sikora (Joe) and Kelly Kishbaugh (Garry). Amy is greatly loved and will be missed by her many nieces and nephews (Tyler, Tea, Ben, Allison, JJ, Vivian, Charlie, Graham, Elisa, Erin and Courtney) and countless other family members and friends especially Katie Acosta, Tara Knopp, Emilie Sturgill, Becky Gagliano, and Veronica Kiefaber. Please join us for Amy's visitation from 1pm to 5 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Avenue Dayton, OH 45429. Amy's Memorial Mass will be at 10:30am on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 6245 Wilmington Pike Centerville, Ohio 45459. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Amy's honor would be appreciated for MDA, SICSA, Circle Tail or any animal rescue organization. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



