DuMont, Marsha Jo

Marsha Jo DuMont (née Anderson), born on April 5, 1946, to Robert Marshall Anderson and Genevra Elizabeth (Carey) Anderson, in Springfield, Ohio, sadly passed away on October 23, 2024, at the age of 78 in Manchester, New Hampshire. A cherished member of the community and a loving figure in her family, Marsha's legacy is carried forward by her survivors, including her daughter Jaime Leigh Netzley and her partner, Arthur McAleer; grandchildren Kelsey Wrye, Collin Wrye, David Kennepohl USN, and Jeremy Kennepohl USN; and great-grandson Leo Kennepohl. She was predeceased by her son John David Potts, daughter Lori (Netzley) Kennepohl, and son Jason Gregory Potts. She is also survived by dear friends Donna Daniel of Ohio, Nicholas DiMartino, Anne Lake, Donald Casey and Judith Christopher all of Manchester.



Marsha was a proud alumna of Wayne High School. Her life was marked by her pioneering spirit and unwavering support for her family and friends. Many will remember Marsha for her long career in the transportation community as a driver, dispatcher and broker for DuMont Enterprises.



A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on November 6, 2024 at The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104 from 4-6PM.



Marsha's memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Marsha's online tribute, leave condolences for the family, or for more information, please visit https://www.csnh.com.



