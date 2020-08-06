DUMFORD, Larry A. A caring and hard-working man, full of generosity, Larry A. Dumford, age 88, of Xenia, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Larry was born on November 20, 1931, to Harry and Jennie (Adams) Dumford. He worked for NCR for nearly 23 years, and then later worked for Lenz as a screw machine operator for almost 10 years. He worked incredibly hard, he even milked cows at the Kemp farm before and after work each and every day. Larry loved going on trips with the family, most notably to camp at Dale Hollow Lake's Starpoint Marina for fishing and skiing, and to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Larry loved horses and enjoyed watching harness racing, he loved hunting in his younger years, and even led a group of boy scouts. He was a longtime member of Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, where he loved to sing Amazing Grace. He looked forward to the Dumford family reunion every year and homemade chili every Saturday night. Larry will be deeply missed by son, Harry (Donna) Dumford; grandchildren, Amber Dumford (Dennis Schropp), Heather Cook (Casey), Jennie Myers, Brian Trout; and siblings, Barbara Wagner, Phyllis Blackaby, and Carl Dumford. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Dumford; son, Martin Dumford; daughter, Gail Dumford Trout; siblings, George Dumford, Don Dumford, Gerladine Neace, Bonnie Ehlers, and Ralph Dumford; and other close family members: Clifton and Norma Beegle, Lou and Hoby Turner, Mattie Turner, Smith and Karla Beegle, Vickie Beegle, Aunt Janet to Uncle Carl, and Uncle Glen to Aunt Phyllis. You are invited to share during a graveside service at Bellbrook Cemetery, (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, August 7th, at 12:00 pm. To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Larry's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

