Dulli, Betty

Dulli (Marcum), Betty Lou



Betty Lou Dulli, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2024. Born in Hamilton OH March 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Julian "June" and Georgiana Marcum and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953.



Betty married Kenneth Dulli on June 23, 1953, and they were welcomed with the birth of their children, Dennis, Larry and Peggy. Betty was an administrative assistant for Western States Machine Co. and retired from the City of Fairfield. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton OH. During their 70 years of marriage, Betty and Ken enjoyed traveling and their time at Lake Cumberland. Ken was a great source of support, love, and comfort for Betty.



Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; son, Larry (Lisa) Dulli; daughter, Peggy Zoller; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Rosie (Neil) Burtis, brother, John (Stacey) Marcum, sister-in-law, Carol Rose and brother-in-law, Ron (Tempe) Dulli along with many nieces and nephews and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Dulli, her grandson, Richie Dulli, her son-in-law, Ken Zoller, her parents, her sisters, Lois Phillips, Margie Braun and Arlene Thomas, her brother in laws, Paul Braun and Jack Thomas. The family would like to thank the staff at Trustwell Living at Fairfield Place for all their care during Betty's time of need.



Visitation will be 11 a.m.  until time of service (12:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, December 5th, at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd, Fairfield OH with Pastor Charles Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton OH.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hamilton.



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



