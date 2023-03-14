Dugan, Donald G.



Dugan, Donald G., age 91 of Oakwood passed away Friday March 10, 2023. Donald was preceded in death by his mother Mary Dugan, and maternal grandparents, Frank and Anna Kazicsko. Father Thomas Dugan and paternal grandparents, Martin and Margaret Dugan. Father-in-law Jerry Seubert and mother-in-law Dorothy Seubert. Don is survived by his wife of 43 years Sue (Seubert) Dugan. Children Frank, Anna, George Dugan, Laura (Douglas) Oakes, Charles (Deborah) Malloy, Grandchildren, Thomas, Jonathan and Jacqueline Dugan, Adriane Guinn (Shawn), Leigh and Brandon (Sarah) Hepperly, Timothy Malloy, Nathanial Cauldill-Oakes, Michael Cauldill-Oakes, Elizabeth Oakes, Charlies (Zac) Partenach, and Alyssa Malloy. Great-grandchildren, James Dugan, Jordan, Malikii, Gabriel, Ellyana, Alexander Guinn, Liam, Reagan, Myla Landon, Ashlyn, Lucas Hepperly, Timothy Malloy. Preceded in death by brothers-in-law Bob Seubert and Dick Seubert (Kay). He is survived by sister-in-law, Gean Seubert and brothers-in-law, Jack (Judy) Seubert, Larry Seubert (Jon Sywassink).



Don graduated from Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He retired from Wright Patterson Airforce base and was proud to have served in the United States Navy. Don was also proud to be of Hungarian and Irish decent. His favorite memories took place when he was a boy within the Hungarian community, near the Wright bicycle shop. He had the privilege of knowing Orville Wright and talked with him many times while growing up.



The visitation will be held for Donald Dugan Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton, Ohio from 4-7pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Thursday March 16th, 2023 at Holy Angels, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

