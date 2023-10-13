DUFF (BAKER), PRUDY
DUFF, Prudy, age 95, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at her residence. Among survivors is her son, Steve (Sue) Duff.. Visitation will be Monday, October 16, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Elder James L. Herr, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Funeral Home Information
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral