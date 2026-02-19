Dudley Mead

Mead, Dudley Holmes



Dudley Holmes Mead passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at age 67 due to complications of cancer. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Dudley was the youngest of six siblings. He was a lifelong aviator with a special love of hang gliding. Known by all as a kind-hearted and quick-witted jokester, Dudley loved his family with abandon.



Dudley was preceded in death by his parents, Harry "Tally" and Mary Mead, and his brother, Chip. He is survived by wife of 27 years, Monique; his daughters Elsie and Angie; and siblings Dan, George, Whitt, and Mimi. A celebration of life will be held in June, details concerning the service will be announced by the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Miami Valley School in support of scholarships and financial assistance. Founded in part by the Mead family and as an alumni, he always held the school close to his heart.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com