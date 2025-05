Dudding, Frederick L. "Fred"



Frederick (Fred) L. Dudding, 84, Oakwood, OH. Born March 23, 1941 and died March 24, 2025. His full obituary can be found at www.newcomerdayton.com/obituaries/frederick-dudding. A celebration of Fred's life will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3pm, at Westminster Presbyterian Church (125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402). Donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, www.ohioshospice.org/give/ or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402, www.westminsterdayton.org/give.



