DUCKRO, Mary Ann

Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 7th, 2021. Ms. Duckro was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Richard, Edward and Jerome "Jake" Duckro, and four sisters-in-law, Caroline, Mary, Freda and Kathryn Duckro. She is

survived by two sisters, Jackie Blatz and Helen "Joop" Duckro; two brothers, William and wife Carol, Charles Duckro; two sisters-in-law, Carmelita and Elizabeth Duckro; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be

celebrated at 12 noon on Friday, November 12th at St. Albert the Great Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Memorial

contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, St. Vincent DePaul or to a charity of your choice.

