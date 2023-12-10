Dresser, David L



At the age of 88, David passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice. David is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia J. Dresser (Lowe), Daughters Cheryl L Milstead (John), Linda L. Dresser and son James D. Dresser (Mary). He is also survived by 5 grand children, Michael Miller, Jonathan Miller (Stephanie), Jenna Roberts (Brian), Amanda King (Josh), Jessica Peters (Chris), thirteen great grand children, Jacob Miller, Brian Miller, Jason Miller, Ashley Miller, Alana Roberts, Cole Roberts, Ava Roberts, Naomi Roberts, Natalia Roberts, Mason Peters, Presley Peters, Mia King and Amber King and sister Sharon Naylor (Roy) and numerous family and friends. David is a past Grand Master and Secretary emeritus of the Grand Lodge of F&AM of Ohio, AASR Valley of Dayton and a 33 Degree Mason. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. The Family suggests contributions in his memory to the Ohio Masonic Home Benevolent Care Fund, 2655 W. National Rd, Springfield Ohio 45504



