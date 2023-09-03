Dreisbach, Ruth E.



Ruth E. Dreisbach age 75 passed away Thursday August 31, 2023. She was born January 21, 1948 in Cincinnati. Ruth is survived by her son Ted Dreisbach; two grandchildren Jordan Meyer, Shelby Meyer; brother Paul (Martha) Decker and was also survived by many in laws and other family and friends. She was preceded in death her husband David Dreisbach. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 5:00pm until of the funeral service at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral