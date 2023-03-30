Drake, Helen



Our dear and wonderful Helen Drake sadly passed away on Sunday, March 26 at the age of 93.



She was born Helen Bumgardner on July 29th, 1929, in Beattyville, Kentucky. She was a wonderful mother who was always there as a great encourager and was all about caring for her family, She had so many other loving and faithful characteristics. Her faithfulness to Christ was an example to many. She was predeceased in death by her husband Buster Drake and is survived by her daughter, Debbie Drake.



Helen loved spending time with Debbie, enjoyed years of being at church and in these later years watching good preaching on tv. She loved being with the special family friends - The Riley family kids and grandkids. So enjoyed the wonderful time with family. It was always a joy for her to have visitors and get to connect with friends.



Helen was married to Buster in August of 1948. They moved to Ohio in those early years of marriage. She developed many friends - whom many have passed before her. Helen worked as a church secretary to what was then Far Hills Baptist Church and a longtime member of the former Far Hills Baptist Church. She spent some years at Top Value Enterprise. But most of her years were focused on caring for her husband and daughter whom she loved so much.



Helen was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and wanted others to know of His love and salvation in Him. Some of her last words on this earth were, "I want to see Jesus'. She truly believed the words of Jesus in John 3:16, 'For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."



Helen is not only survived by her daughter Debbie, but several nephews, nieces, and extended family. She is also survived by the special family that became her "grandchildren"; Paul (Chloe) Riley, Kate (Brent) Wilson, Bethany, and Ben (Cassie). and 8 'great-grand" kids, to whom she was "Granny".



Funeral Service 10 am Saturday April 1st ,2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Larry Riley officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 9 am until service time Saturday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Helen (Granny) was dearly loved and will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers we request you give to the Billy Graham Association or the International Mission Board- Lottie Moon Offering.

