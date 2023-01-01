Dr., Hugh Morgan

MORGAN,



Dr. Hugh Joseph



8/8/36 - 12/6/22



Dr. Hugh Joseph Morgan of Oxford, Ohio, died peacefully on December 6, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1936, in Cleveland. He received a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Oklahoma and a doctorate from Southern Illinois University. Hugh enjoyed successful careers as a professional journalist for the AP and as an award-winning professor at Miami University. Hugh was a lifelong vegetarian who meditated daily. He was a deep thinker, a kind and quirky soul, and generous to a fault.



Hugh is predeceased by his parents, Dr. James Morgan and Josephine O'Laughlin Morgan, and his siblings Mary Jo Cortellino and James Morgan. He is survived by three nieces and hundreds of former students and colleagues.



A celebration of Hugh's life will be held on January 14, 2023, at Kofenya coffee shop in Oxford. Please contact jloeb@rmhouse.org if you plan to attend. Contributions in Hugh's name may be sent to the Oxford Unit, NAACP, P.0. Box 70, Oxford, OH 45056.

