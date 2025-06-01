Dr., Donald Barnhart

Barnhart, Dr., Donald D.



Dr. Donald D. Barnhart of Oxford, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 26, 2025. He was 89 years old. He was born in Laona, WI on April 26, 1936 to Donald E. Barnhart and Kathleen Fitzpatrick Barnhart, who preceded him in death. Don served his country in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1958, and later was a proud member of the American Legion. He grew up in Wisconsin where his love for fishing and hunting began at a young age. Don graduated from Grafton High School in 1954 and from the University of Wisconsin with his Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees. Don performed his postdoctoral work in Oak Ridge, TN at the Medical Division, Oak Ridge Associated Universities. His wife, Janice E. Groth, preceded him in death in 2019. The two met while working at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington, WI. They were married in 1960. Don served as an Assistant Professor of Microbiology at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio from 1973-1976. He worked for Mercy Hospital as a Clinical Microbiologist and Lab Director from 1976 until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton, Ohio, the Oxford Lions Club, the American Society for Microbiology and was the Southern Ohio area Director of the South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology. He served on the board of trustees for the Council on Aging of SW Ohio and later served on the advisory council. He also served on the board of the Ohio AAA. Don was a member of the Miami University Blue Line Club and served as an off-ice official for the Miami hockey team for over 45 years. An active civil servant, Don was elected and served on the School Boards for Talawanda School District, Butler Tech, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, and the Butler County Joint Vocational School District. He is survived by his sister Bernadette Thelen of Loudon, TN and sister Barbara Johnson of Byron, IL, daughter Leigh Ochs (Bob) of Blue Ash, OH, daughter Brenda Barnhart-McCarthy (Mike) of Liberty Township, OH and son D. Mark Barnhart (Jennifer) of Carmel, IN and grandchildren Cyndi Ochs, Matt Porter (Sara), Abigail Porter, D. Brett Barnhart and Ben Barnhart. Visitation will be held at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 11:00AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, OH. He will be laid to rest at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, Cedarburg, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



