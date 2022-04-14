DOYLE, Waynetta



Waynetta Doyle (61) passed away on April 5, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born to Wayne and Kathryn Cleveland, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Clyde, Ohio, and was a graduate of Clyde HS (1979) and Owens Technical College (1981). She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William Doyle, her children Laurie, Katy Marie, and Sean (Rebekah), grandchildren Samuel, Isaiah, Brenna, Jazaleigh and Liam; siblings, Mark, Steve, Fred (Nancy), and Michael Cleveland, Sarah (Bob) Chambers, Cindy (Richard) Geis; in-laws, Renee, Kevin, Brendan Doyle, Debbie Wolf and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Licensed Optician and worked for Dr. Mike Kabbes for the last 16 years. Memorial service will be held at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME on Friday, April 15 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. She was beloved by all and will be sadly missed. Condolences may be shared at



