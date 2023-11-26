Doyle, June

Doyle (Kabbes), June



June Kabbes Doyle, 74, passed away on November 17 in Denver, Colorado. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on May 18, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pauline Kabbes, and sister Patty Shemroske. She leaves her Husband Mike and children Colleen Kopay (Matt), Edward (Elizabeth) Hallie Doyle, five grandchildren all of Denver, siblings Mike (Keren), DeeDee and Tom Kabbes all of Springfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held in Denver. June was a kind and loving woman who loved her family dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.



