Downs, Edward Arthur



Edward Arthur Downs, age 82 of Union, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024. He retired from General Motors/Delphi with over 40 years of service and enjoyed meeting up with his GM/Delphi Retirees Breakfast Club. Edward was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering, listening to country music, watching Westerns, eating at Old Hickory, but his favorite time spent was with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Lois Ann (Borger) Downs, children: Timothy (Amy) Downs, Trina (Leo) Gonzalez, Tammy (Micah) Tolle, Teanna (William) McCall, Terri (Scott) Stanford, grandchildren: Ethan, Timmy, Tommy, Noah, Ian, Connor, Josh, Rylan, Keegan, Cayson, Liam, Levi, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Forest and Edna (Gard) Downs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel (1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton). Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com