Downie (Miller), Patricia M.



DOWNIE Patricia M. "Pat", age 95 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Gateway Springs. She was born on March 23, 1928 in Middletown, Ohio the daughter of Frank R. and Irene C. (Galese) Miller. She was educated in the Middletown Schools, graduating from Middletown High School in 1946. On November 12, 1949 in Holy Trinity Church, she married Karl J. "Dirt" Downie and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1974. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, the Rosary Society and the K of C #968 Auxiliary. Pat worked along with her husband and her son, Frank as owners and operators of Federle Wholesale Florist for many years. She is survived by her children, Frank Downie, Dee Downie, Kathy (Robert) Weed, John Downie, and Carol (Paul) Carlile; "GiGi" to her grandchildren, Lucy (Ryan) Steadman, Emily (Jeff) Bamber, Elizabeth Weed and Daniel Weed; her great-grandchildren, Maddi, Brady, Grant, Miles, Belle and Hudson; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her infant son, Thomas Patrick Downie on March 14, 1961 and her son, Patrick E. Downie on March 14, 2011. Visitation will be on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4302 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Prayers will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Rita School for the Deaf or Ohio Valley Hospice in Pat's memory. Pat's wishes were that those coming dress in casual attire. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

