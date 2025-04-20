Downard, Jean C.



age 93 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2025. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, James; and parents, Orville and Cintilla Crawford of Fleming County, KY. She came to Dayton at the age of 19 to work at Egry Register where she met James. Jean was a member of Trinity Baptist Church then went on to attend Christian Life Center. She is survived by two daughters, Leslie (Steve) Evans of Westerville, OH and Lisa (Mark) Tatone of Dayton; 4 grandchildren, Mark R. Tatone, Lindsay Todd, John (Abbie) Tatone, and James (Caitlin) Evans; 5 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Stella, Lucy, Milo, and Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 10am Monday, April 21, 2025 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 9am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler Township Fire Department, 3780 Little York Rd. Dayton, OH 45414. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



