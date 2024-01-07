Downard, Charles "Chuck"



Charles L. Downard passed away peacefully at his home in Cheshire, CT on December 22, 2023, after a five-year battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was the loving husband to his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Williams Downard. Charles was born in Wakefield, Ohio, on January 24, 1942, the son of the late Clarence and Clara (Risner) Downard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and William Frank, and a granddaughter, Lily, of Cheshire, CT. Charles graduated from Piketon High School, Wright State University and the University of Dayton and worked at the National Cash Register Company (NCR) in Dayton, Ohio for many years. He worked his way up from the factory floor to become Vice President of Finance and Administration for NCR Austria. Charles traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia while at NCR and he and Carolyn lived in Vienna, Austria for four years while he worked there. He retired in 2006 and he and Carolyn moved to Cheshire to be nearer to their only child. This coincided with the birth of his only grandchild who was the light of his life. He was the perfect grandpa. Charles was predeceased by his brother, Carl, and leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bill Hatfield, and many nieces and nephews. You are invited to share your words of comfort on Charles's Tribute Wall at www.prospectmemorial.com.



