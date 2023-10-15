Douthett, Joseph Alan



Joseph Alan Douthett 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away after a courageous, selfless battle on Oct. 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Joseph was born on July 30, 1945 in Butler Pa. After graduating from Butler High School, he went on to graduate Manga Cum Laud from University of Cincinnati in Metallurgical Engineering. Joe dedicated his over 55 year career to Armco/AK Steel Research Department. During this time he developed over 10 patents helping the world from dent proof kegs, to rust proof exhaust systems, to lighter weight bullets for the military. In 1967 Joseph wed Rebecca Scott and they were happily married for 54 years until her death in 2021. Joe was a force of nature determined through kindness to provide for his family the life he felt they deserved. He made not only their life, but his grandchildren's lives magical and fun. Anyone who knew Joe, knew that he was the most loving father, grandfather and husband. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Scott, parents William and Sara Alice Douthett and sister Jackie Eagal. He is survived by children, Scott Douthett, Tracee (Sig) Wojtkowski, Jody (Brad) Heflin and grandchildren Shelby, Slade, Joey, Chris, Jena, and Faith. A celebration of life will be held October 28 at Watkins United Methodist Church Louisville Ky. Visitation hours from 11-2 with the service starting at 2. In lieu of flowers, Joe would love for donations to be made in his name to the Norton Cancer Institute 3991 Dutchman Ln Louisville, Ky 40207



