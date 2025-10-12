Douglas Kline

Kline, Douglas A "Doug"



Douglas A. Kline, 74, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 3, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bridget (McGrath) Kline; children, Kathryn (Gregg) Klein and their children, Dominic (Lexy), Emily (great granddaughter, Kai), Nate (Bella), Kristen (Tim) Barnett and their children, Clare, Brendan, Delaney, and Ainsley; sister-in-law, Sharon Kline; brother-in-law, Patrick (Deb) McGrath, John (Deanna) McGrath; sister-in-law, Mary (Tom) McGrath Larson; several nieces and nephews; a host of lifelong friends; as well as his beloved dog, Bailey. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dave Kline; in-laws, Tom and Dorothy McGrath. The family would like to send an enormous thank you to the Oncology Care Team at the Cleveland Clinic including Dr. Williams and Dr. Timothy Barnett, Dr. Sabiers and the Kettering Cancer Center team, Kettering Hospital MSICU as well as all family and friends that have held him in prayer and supported us through his journey. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at St. Henry Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



