DOUGLAS, Dorothy Ann

On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, Ms.

Dorothy Ann Douglas, entered eternal rest at the age of 74. She was surrounded by

her four girls, Robin Adams-Rosichan, Rochelle Nelson of Dayton, Ohio, Jenine (Dominic) Gray, Tovin (DaShaun) Howard of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Dorothy is the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 27, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald

Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

