DOUGLAS, Dorothy Ann



On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, Ms.



Dorothy Ann Douglas, entered eternal rest at the age of 74. She was surrounded by



her four girls, Robin Adams-Rosichan, Rochelle Nelson of Dayton, Ohio, Jenine (Dominic) Gray, Tovin (DaShaun) Howard of Chesapeake, Virginia.



Dorothy is the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 27, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

