Doughman, James Charles "CD"



James Charles "CD" Doughman, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 23, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Doughman was the widower of Mary Hinsch Doughman who passed September 29, 2013. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 24, 1942 the son of the late Paul W. and Helen Crout Doughman. CD retired from The Crystal Tissue Co. in 1995. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of the Maysville Masonic Lodge #52, the Tri County Shrine Club, the Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734, Dekalb Lodge #12, the Washington Central Global Methodist Church, an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, was a Kentucky Colonel, and a former volunteer to Hospice of Hope.



He is survived by his two children, James Charles "Chuck" Doughman, Jr. (Kelly) and Mary Kay Doughman; grandchildren, James Charles "JC" Doughman III and Jacob Charles Doughman, and special friend Nancye Hesler, all of Maysville, KY.



Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul W. Doughman, Jr., Douglas Dale Doughman, Sr., and George L. Doughman.



Funeral services for Charles "CD" Doughman will be held at the Washington Central Church at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 with Pastor David Combs officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Cooper, Mark Selby, Roy Furby, John Combs, Jacob Doughman, and JC Doughman. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM.



Burial with graveside services and Military Honors will be held at the Butler Memorial Park Cemetery in Trenton, Ohio at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Celebration of life gathering will follow at Pisanellos, 355 S. Main Street, Franklin, OH 45005.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tri County Shrine Club, PO Box 134, Washington, KY 41096 or Washington Central Church, PO Box 202, Washington, KY 41096 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, KY 41056.



