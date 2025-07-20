Dougherty, Martha

Dougherty (Sparks), Martha Jeanette



Martha Jeanette Dougherty (Sparks), a radiant spirit born on February 1, 1968, transcended this worldly realm on July 8, 2025. She remains etched in the hearts of many as a force of nature, brimming with life and laughter. Martha's essence was woven from threads of humor and kindness, effortlessly igniting joy in those fortunate enough to bask in her warmth. Her laughter echoed through the lives she touched, leaving behind a legacy that will forever linger in cherished memories. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Robert "Bobby" Dougherty. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, with a funeral service starting at 1:00pm. Following the service, Marth will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. To share a memory of Marth or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.



