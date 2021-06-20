journal-news logo
X

DORSTEN, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DORSTEN, John E.

77 of South Pasadena, FL, died in Palm Beach, FL, on June 3, 2021. Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years and best friend, Marlene Dorsten, his barely adequate children Heather Dorsten (husband Brian Springer), Nick Dorsten (wife Leslie Riordan Dorsten), Matthew Dorsten and his

adored grandchildren Hannah Sebastian, October Dorsten, Eva Springer and Julia Dorsten. Born in Dayton, OH, John was a Juvenile Court Magistrate for many years and had a travel business with his wife after

retirement from the bench. He volunteered for Guardian Ad Litem in Tampa Bay and loved to travel, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. John loved hosting family "Sunday Brunches" that often lasted until dinner and were

filled with laughter and storytelling. John was quick with a joke, never met a stranger and charmed everyone that he met. Celebration of Life at 11:30 am, Friday, June 25th at St. John Vianney in St. Pete Beach, FL - Livestream available at www.stjohnsparish.org. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top