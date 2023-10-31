Dorsey, John Worthington

Dorsey Jr., John Worthington



John Worthington Dorsey, Jr., age 73, of Knoxville, TN., passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. John loved running, biking and dancing and was basketball and football fan. Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame were his favorite teams. He also loved traveling the world with his wife, Deb. John loved woodworking and making things by hand. He enjoyed being a handyman around the house, building a large deck for the house and desks for his children. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. John enjoyed spending many years attending his daughter Alison's soccer games around the state of Pennsylvania and the rest of the country, where he could be heard cheering her on from the sidelines. He was a devoted father to all his children; he was most proud of his family, and they meant everything to him.



John is preceded in death by his parents, John Worthington Dorsey, Sr., and Jacqueline Hermann.



John is survived by loving spouse, Deborah Dorsey; children, Alison Dorsey (Ryan Dickenson), Beth Dorsey; step daughter, Michelle Burchill (Tom); granddaughter, Marlow ; grandson, Zane; brothers, Ned (Kaz), David (Missy), and Mike (Lisa) Dorsey; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members.



A Memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with inurnment to follow.



