Dorothy Sutton

Sutton (Jenkins), Dorothy



Dorothy (Jenkins) Sutton of West Chester, Ohio passed away at home on September 23, 2025. She was born in Bellefontaine Ohio on March 4, 1938. She was married to William R "Bill" Sutton who passed in 2015. Dorothy retired from the Mason Public Library and enjoyed helping to organize the outreach program. She was a soccer mom, troop leader and member of the Lakota High School Boosters Club. Dorothy is survived by her two sons William Randall Sutton (Nora) of El Paso, Texas, Richard Scott Sutton of West Chester, Ohio and daughter Nancy Jo Sutton of Tempe, Arizona. Dorothy is also survived by her Grandson Cole Sutton, Granddaughter Carly Sutton, Grandson Sean Sutton (Mary) and Great Grandson Gabe from her son's family. She had many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces/nephews, grandnieces/nephews and other extended bonus family members residing in Ohio and Indiana.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 11:00 am Huntsville Cemetery located at 3691 County Road 37, Huntsville Ohio 43324. Lot #93. There will be a celebration of life after the graveside service at Indian Lake.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local library or the Mason Public Library in Mason, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com