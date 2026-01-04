Keeton, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Keeton peacefully passed away at her residence in Largo, Florida on December 23, 2025 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born June 3, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Elsie (Davis) Weiss. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Venoris (Buc) Keeton; grandson, Todd Leffel; and granddaughter, Tara Clark. She is survived by her daughter Mixie Glenn; beloved cousin and best friend Linda Brush, along with cousins, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, decorating, collecting glassware, and spending time with family and friends. Per Dorothy's wishes there will be no funeral services. Donations may be given in memory of Dorothy Keeton to Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Richards, Raff, and Dunbar will be serving the family.





